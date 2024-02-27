What makes this strain amazing for me is that the energetic side of the mimosa pairs really well with the relaxing more calming nature of the GG4. This makes for an interesting combination because these two effects cancel out each other’s negatives. The mimosa can sometimes induce paranoia, but this sensation is reduced by the calming effect of the GG4 on the other hand, the more disabling effects of the GG4 are uplifted by the more euphoric and energetic effects of the mimosa. Absolutely banging versatile strain for both day and night usage.

