ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Monkey Mints
  4. Reviews

Monkey Mints reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Monkey Mints.

Reviews

1

Avatar for ChronicFlutist
Member since 2019
Beautiful. I am an indica guy. Much of the time, I smoke certain indicas in the morning. Typically, I grab a hybrid for the morning and an indica for evening. This is not daytime appropriate. There are very few kids of weed that knock me out, and I woke up to a half smoked bowl of this. I wasn't exp...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review