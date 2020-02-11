We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Monkey Mints.
Reviews
1
ChronicFlutist
Member since 2019
Beautiful. I am an indica guy. Much of the time, I smoke certain indicas in the morning. Typically, I grab a hybrid for the morning and an indica for evening. This is not daytime appropriate. There are very few kids of weed that knock me out, and I woke up to a half smoked bowl of this. I wasn't exp...