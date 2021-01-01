Hybrid
Mudhoney
No effects reported
Strain Details
Mudhoney is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Kobain Kush with Medicated OG Bx. This strain generally puts out a lovely 1:1 CBD and THC ratio but can sometimes lean in either direction. Mudhoney is a great strain for growers who enjoy crop training. This strain puts out a sweet OG smell that ranges from funky incense to skunky pine trees.
