Indica

4.1 14 reviews

Kobain Kush

Kobain Kush

Kobain Kush is an indica-dominant hybrid that crosses Pre-98 Bubba Kush with White Lotus. The goal of this breeding project, by Red Eyed Genetics, was to increase the yield, stretch, and overall vigor of the early Bubba Kush cutting to achieve shorter vegetative cycles and enhance the overall potency and bag appeal. Subtle hints of purple begin to show late in the flowering period, with Kobain Kush buds that emit a mixture of sweet coffee and earthy pine that is highlighted with diesel undertones. The relaxing kick of indica effects will help calm stress and relax the body from head to toe.

chrisvining206
Member since 2014
Smooth creamy flavor, great for night. A seaweed delivery favorite!
Giggly Happy Relaxed Sleepy
jlc08
Member since 2015
I give this strain a strong 3 (so like a 3.8). For me, the effects were very soothing and relaxing and I was able to ease in to a nice sleep. However, this plant doesnt have the best taste or nose to it. If you are looking for an enjoyable smoke, I would suggest finding a different Kush. But if you ...
Relaxed Sleepy
SpookyPuppy
Member since 2014
This strain is a nice evening smoke. Chills you out and relaxes you, kind of a couch sitter. Not the best indica ever but definitely worth getting.
Euphoric Happy Hungry Relaxed Sleepy
vitaman
Member since 2013
Hit hard and fast. A bit anxious for me but also exciting, tactile, horny. Good pain med at first, not long lasting and after a day lost it's magic.
Aroused Energetic Euphoric Happy Hungry
dboyw420
Member since 2013
Definitely a top shelf strain. Trichome content is amazing. Great for pain relief and relaxing. I have constant chronic pain and can't sleep well. This strain helps me get some sleep and eases the pain for a while. Gives me an appetite too. Overall a really good strain.
Euphoric Hungry Relaxed Sleepy
Lineage

First strain parent
White Lotus
parent
Second strain parent
Pre-98 Bubba Kush
parent
Strain
Kobain Kush
Strain child
Lake of Fire
child

