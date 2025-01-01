Nana Dog is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Nana Dog is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Dogsitter. We are still learning about Nana Dog's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Nana Dog, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.