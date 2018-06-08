ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Nana’s Fix reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Nana’s Fix.

Reviews

5

Avatar for tfagan93
Member since 2016
Hands down one of the best strains I've ever had! Great head high and great relaxing body high!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for clr12588
Member since 2016
This is great, I have a head and body high. It’s really strong that’s a huge plus! My anxiety is down a little more compared to before I smoked.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Kor20
Member since 2018
Always looking for strains that don't make me anxious or paranoid, this is just a good happy and relaxed weed. Going to stock up on it for sure.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for adventurer5rtr17
Member since 2018
“Hands down dopest dope I’ve ever smoked.” To quote one of my favorite movies of all time. This strain packs a powerful punch not only to your head and body but honestly to your capability to actually hold yourself together to even have a normal conversation after smoking this. This strain Found mai...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Metalkid1xxx
Member since 2015
Great strain! Try it for yourself as I highly recommend it if you can get your hands on it.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricFocusedGiggly