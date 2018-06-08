Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
“Hands down dopest dope I’ve ever smoked.” To quote one of my favorite movies of all time. This strain packs a powerful punch not only to your head and body but honestly to your capability to actually hold yourself together to even have a normal conversation after smoking this. This strain Found mai...