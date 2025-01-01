North End Punch is a balanced hybrid from Dominion Seed Company, created by crossing Hoodoo × Sangria Punch to produce a cultivar rich in citrus, earth, and musky depth. Its terpene profile blends bright citrusy notes with earthy, spicy, and slightly musky aromas, giving it a bold yet comforting scent that reflects both sides of its heritage. The flavor follows with a mix of fruity punch, herbal spice, and classic Chem-leaning undertones. Known for its relaxing yet focus-friendly effects, North End Punch delivers a smooth cerebral lift paired with a calming body ease that doesn’t overwhelm, making it excellent for unwinding while still staying mentally present. Many consider it great TV weed—perfect for chilling out, watching shows, or settling in for a mellow, enjoyable evening. If you've had the opportunity to experience North End Punch through smoking, dabbing, or consumption, share your insights by leaving a strain review.