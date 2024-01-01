stock photo similar to O-Doggy
Hybrid

O-Doggy

O-Doggy is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA-based seed brand Zeed Vault. O-Doggy is a cross of E85 DoggyBagg x Purple Tangie. We’re still learning about this strain so leave a review.

