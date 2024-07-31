Oatmeal Cookies reviews
Oatmeal Cookies strain effects
Oatmeal Cookies strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 33% of people say it helps with Pain
T........3
July 31, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I truly dig this strain. It is definitely one of my new favorites. Feelin real groovy
r........w
June 12, 2024
Giggly
Sleepy
I really dig this strain, it definitely taste pretty odd, but the effect is just incredible. I’ll keep it a little short but seriously it gave me some of the best sleep I’ve ever had in my entire life
m........l
July 5, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Dizzy
My first time trying it and so far so good. :-)