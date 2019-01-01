Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
OB Ripper was bred by the Gage Green Group by crossing Ocean Beach OG with Grape Stomper OG. It’ll catch your attention with silvery trichomes that contrast against rich purple buds. Flavors range from lemon pine to grape kush and vanilla cookies. This strain is great for consumers seeking a mellow strain that won’t make you jittery or drowsy.