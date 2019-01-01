ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

OB Ripper

OB Ripper was bred by the Gage Green Group by crossing Ocean Beach OG with Grape Stomper OG. It’ll catch your attention with silvery trichomes that contrast against rich purple buds. Flavors range from lemon pine to grape kush and vanilla cookies. This strain is great for consumers seeking a mellow strain that won’t make you jittery or drowsy.

