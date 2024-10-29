stock photo similar to OCD Miracle
OCD Miracle

  • OCD Miracle effects are mostly calming.

OCD Miracle is a cannabis strain from breeder Capulator, maker of MAC1. It's a cross of OCD x M15. We're still learning about this strain and its parents. Leave a review.

OCD Miracle strain effects

Feelings

Creative

Happy

Focused

OCD Miracle strain flavors

Berry

Citrus

OCD Miracle strain reviews1

October 29, 2024
smooth smoke even in the wood. definitely did it's task. calm body high definitely helps with my ADHD. all in all 7.5/10
