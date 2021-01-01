Leafly's shopping promiseHere's what to expect when you order online:Buy legal, clean weed onlyShop high-quality products from local storesFree online orderingPlacing an order for pickup doesn’t cost extraNo payment until pickupOrder now, pay at the storeReady to try this strain?Shop One Love products near youLoading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...One Love reviewsNo Reviewswrite a reviewSimilar to One Love Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effectsLoading...Loading...Loading...Loading...Loading...out of stockout of stockout of stockout of stockout of stockIN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOUTypeCannabinoidTop reported effect—————Dominant terpene—————Strain spotlightHomeWeed StrainsHybridOne Love