Snoop Dogg recently told Leafly that his favorite strain of all time is a lost strain of the nineties: Orange. “It doesn’t exist anymore, […] It’s the greatest weed ever created, diagnosed, or tasted. And it’s not been found or discovered since the late nineties,” said Snoop. Of the strain’s breeder, Snoop notes, “It was a white boy who grew it. I don’t want to say his name. But that motherf*cker had it crackin’. And everybody knew it. I ain’t gotta say shit. If ya know, ya know!” Do you have a lead on Orange and its story? If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Orange, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review and help us help Snoop reunite with this lost strain. “I would love to have someone who can find the trail to find it. I need it. Help!!” A call to action from Tha Doggfather himself, Leafly Nation, if you’ll accept it!