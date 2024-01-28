I like the strain but as a stoner of 5 years this just isn't something I'd go for again, no hate on the strain but I'm probably a true indica man, I like to feel sedated but this doesn't do that. definitely recommend if you're new/newer to smoking and want to feel something different, but by far my all time favorite is green crack, even tho it's sativa it's got to be the hardest hitting I've ever had

