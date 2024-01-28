Orange Flambe reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Orange Flambe.
Orange Flambe strain effects
Orange Flambe strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Cramps
- 50% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 50% of people say it helps with Headaches
l........d
January 28, 2024
Relaxed
I like the strain but as a stoner of 5 years this just isn't something I'd go for again, no hate on the strain but I'm probably a true indica man, I like to feel sedated but this doesn't do that. definitely recommend if you're new/newer to smoking and want to feel something different, but by far my all time favorite is green crack, even tho it's sativa it's got to be the hardest hitting I've ever had
b........6
September 16, 2023
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
smooth citrusy flavor and aroma the effects in the last a lot longer than others just over the top high quality repeated consumer.