Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
An orange blast from Green Team Genetics, Orange Fruit Bound crosses TGA’s Agent Orange with Fruit Bound. This strain is a sticky treat with creamy, orange, and bubblegum terpenes, which make for excellent concentrates due to the quality greasy resin alongside its smooth flavor.