Hybrid

Orange Fruit Bound

An orange blast from Green Team Genetics, Orange Fruit Bound crosses TGA’s Agent Orange with Fruit Bound. This strain is a sticky treat with creamy, orange, and bubblegum terpenes, which make for excellent concentrates due to the quality greasy resin alongside its smooth flavor.

