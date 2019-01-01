Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Ethos Genetics, Original Mandarin Cookies is a cross of Forum Cut Cookies and their own Mandarin Sunset. With Cookies, Orange Skunk, and Herojuana influences, this strain brings a terpene profile with notes of orange, grapefruit, and gas that’ll work you into a cozy state of bliss.