Original Mandarin Cookies

Bred by Ethos Genetics, Original Mandarin Cookies is a cross of Forum Cut Cookies and their own Mandarin Sunset. With Cookies, Orange Skunk, and Herojuana influences, this strain brings a terpene profile with notes of orange, grapefruit, and gas that’ll work you into a cozy state of bliss.

