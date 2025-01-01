Papaya Puffy
stock photo similar to Papaya Puffy
Papaya Puffy
PPP
Hybrid
write a review
Papaya Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. PPP is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Papaya. We are still learning about Papaya Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Papaya Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Papaya PuffyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Papaya Puffy products near you
Similar to Papaya Puffy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—