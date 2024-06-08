Paradise OG reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Paradise OG.
Paradise OG strain effects
Paradise OG reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
t........4
June 8, 2024
Focused
Relaxed
Uplifted
Amplified my taste and touch for sure. Slightly euphoric but mostly really relaxed. Had to go easy, too much and you'll a huge head rush. First 2 things I did after were eat fruit snacks and go fishing 😆
f........n
October 16, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
super heavy strain by muha meds the box says paradise punch og - liquid diamonds and that’s exactly what it looks, tastes, and smells like. so far I have had 5 different MM strains and this is my favorite by far. great introductory cart to their liquid diamonds if you haven’t tried them
s........s
5 days ago
Focused
Relaxed
im just taste and smoke in vape
x........2
January 16, 2025
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Uplifted
The high is ok but it takes time for people who have a high level of beast mode but it has a nice smell and taste it’s very easy to break down smooth when rolling and packs a good punch over all id recommend