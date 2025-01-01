stock photo similar to Passion Orange Zmoothie
Passion Orange Zmoothie
Passion Orange Zmoothie is a weed strain off the Original Z line from Terphogz. Passion Orange Zmoothie is a cross of Passion Zmoothie #21 x Orange Z. The Terphogz say it's a 60% indica hybrid that grows well indoors or outdoos, and it has a medium to high flower yield, with a moderate to high hash yield. Leave a review.
