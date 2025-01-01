Peach Tree
Peach Tree potency is higher THC than average.
Peach Tree is a cannabis strain bred by Duke of Erb and released by the brand Doja at the Hall of Flowers in Sonoma County in September of 2024. Peach Tree is a cross of Gelonade x P41. The nose of Peach Tree is like sweet peach lemonade; the profile begins with grapefruit-like citrus but quickly evolves into a full spectrum fruity flavor that when combined with the sugary zest creates a juicy smell that is similar to a ripe peach when in season. Peach Tree flowers in 56 days with a medium stretch. She eats heavy during vegetation but light during flower. Peach Tree performs well under all sources of light. Leave one of the first reviews of Peach Tree on Leafly.
