Peak 112 is a potent hybrid strain (≈55% indica / 45% sativa) with THC levels commonly ranging from 24–32%, known for its modern exotic profile combining heavy resin production, loud aroma, and balanced full-body effects. While exact lineage information can vary by cultivator, Peak 112 is typically associated with gas-forward dessert genetics that blend sweet candy notes with earthy kush depth. This terpene-rich cultivar delivers a bold aromatic profile of creamy fuel, sweet citrus, ripe berries, and herbal spice layered over pungent diesel and earthy funk. Commonly driven by terpenes such as caryophyllene, limonene, and myrcene, Peak 112 offers a smooth, flavorful smoke that begins with an uplifting euphoric head rush before easing into calming physical relaxation and tranquil mental calm. Potent yet versatile, the effects remain balanced enough for social settings or creative downtime while still providing substantial stress relief and body comfort. Flavorful, resinous, and deeply satisfying, Peak 112 is ideal for evening sessions, laid-back social experiences, or unwinding with a modern gas-heavy hybrid. If you've tried this strain, leave a review!