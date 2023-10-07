Peanut Butter Mac reviews
Peanut Butter Mac strain effects
l........2
October 7, 2023
Energetic
Focused
Happy
One or two bowls will get me just where I need to be, I can set it down and play some games and forget about it and next thing I know its been 3 hours and im ready for another.
l........7
November 15, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
I’m being prescribed this strain in NSW Australia and it comes certified at 22% thc and is probably one of my favourite strains I’ve ever had the pleasure to smoke up. Buds are small and dense. The flavour is strong and smell is sweet & pungent like fermenting apples & pears with a nutty, earthy undertones and a hint of pine. Uplifting euphoria with a strong flow of creativity, I found it hard to focus at first as it’s a real heart thumper. Mythical unicorn status weed
x........x
January 6, 2025
Energetic
Focused
Heavy sativa, the shit that I have is like AAAAA every time i take a bowl i feel like rain man
b........e
April 30, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
good looking bud with a nice strong outdoor pineish smell, not the highest thc content but in the 20% range isn't that bad nice 4 someone who's not used to super high thc strains, enjoyed the buzz would recommend!