I’m being prescribed this strain in NSW Australia and it comes certified at 22% thc and is probably one of my favourite strains I’ve ever had the pleasure to smoke up. Buds are small and dense. The flavour is strong and smell is sweet & pungent like fermenting apples & pears with a nutty, earthy undertones and a hint of pine. Uplifting euphoria with a strong flow of creativity, I found it hard to focus at first as it’s a real heart thumper. Mythical unicorn status weed