Hybrid

Pepe Le Dank

Pepe Le Dank

Bred by Gage Green Genetics, Pepe Le Dank brings the worlds of OG and Skunk together by crossing 5K OG Kush and Mr. Nice’s G13 Skunk. With a traditional lemony OG influence from the 5K and a vigorous stinky skunk cultivar from Mr. Nice, Pepe Le Dank celebrates old school skunk genetics while bringing in something new. Be careful where you open the jar—these terpenes are sure to turn heads. 

