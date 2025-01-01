Emerald Cup-winning Greenshock Farms is the breeder and seller of the weed strain Peppermint Sleighride. Peppermint Sleighride can have a candied grapefruit, pine, and mint smell and taste, and may cause happy, present, and content feelings. It’s a cross Purple Candy Cane x Pina from Mark at Greenshock, who selects for maximum aroma, as well as strains that feel good.