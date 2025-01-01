stock photo similar to Pineapple Mojito
Pineapple Mojito
Loud as heck pineapple and mint notes can be found on the 2024 weed strain Pineapple Mojito. Bred by California State Fair award-winning Higher Heights in Mendocino County, CA. Pineapple Mojito unites really unique, Emerald Triangle cultivars. It's a cross of Carambola x Lemon Limez. Lemon Limez is (Sour Diesel x Biker Kush) x Key Lime Pie. Carambola is (Sunburn x Green Tea) x Brozé. Leave some of the first reviews of Pineapple Mojito.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pineapple MojitoOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Pineapple Mojito strain effects
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pineapple Mojito products near you
Similar to Pineapple Mojito near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—