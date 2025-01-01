Pinezapple
stock photo similar to Pinezapple
Pinezapple
PiZ
Hybrid
write a review
Pinezapple is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado from a genetic cross of Pineapple Sunrise x Zelatti. This is a sturdy, hearty plant ready to permeate the garden with sweet pineapple terps. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pinezapple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to PinezappleOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pinezapple products near you
Similar to Pinezapple near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—