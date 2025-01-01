stock photo similar to Pink Ice Cream
Pink Ice Cream
Pink Ice Cream is a weed strain bred by Evermore Genetics. Pink Ice Cream is a cross of Pinky x Ice Cream Cake. Pinky is a unique strain that comes from blending San Fernando Valley OG (SFV OG) with Evermore's Forbidden Fruit Mimosa male. The result is a strain that delivers a sweet, creamy flavor with fruity undertones and a subtle OG essence in the background. In addition to its standout flavor, Pink Ice Cream features dense, sizable buds, a trait inherited from its Ice Cream Cake lineage, with a touch of color and the classic OG structure from Pinky.
