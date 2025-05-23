stock photo similar to Pink Puffy
Pink Puffy
Pink Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Pink Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Pink Kitty. We are still learning about Pink Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Pink Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Pink PuffyOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Pink Puffy products near you
Similar to Pink Puffy near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews