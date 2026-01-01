Pixel Face is a vibrant hybrid that merges Biscotti × Jealousy f2 genetics to deliver a sweet, dessert-forward experience with layers of citrus cake, tart berries, and cotton candy on the palate. This strain greets you with a euphoric mental lift and fresh creativity before settling into a smooth, mellow sense of chill that keeps you relaxed without drifting off. With its rich terpene blend and bold flavor profile, Pixel Face is a flavorful choice for creative sessions, social vibes, or laid-back enjoyment. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.