z........o
December 11, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Focused
Relaxed
from the moment i opened the cartridge (live resin) and got my first hit i felt STONED & ive been smoking for 12 years!! felt like my first time again fr😭 idk why but it also has an arousing effect slightly? if ur looking for balance that’ll give you straight up peace and relaxation later for TV while keeping focus still - this is ur best bet! no paranoia or anxiety this actually helps my epilepsy and anxiety attacks. my go to cart. idk why there’s not more rave it’s fire