stock photo similar to PleaZure
HybridTHC 27%CBD —
PleaZure
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
PleaZure potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
PleaZure is a cannabis strain bred by Woodwide Cannabis in Mendocino County, California. PleaZurea cross of Dweebz x ZHit. The ZHit is an undisclosed Zkittelz cross from Crane City Genetics. PleaZure leans a lot on the Z in its flavor profile. PleaZure holds its strong candy flavor through a joint.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to PleaZureOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop PleaZure products near you
Similar to PleaZure near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—