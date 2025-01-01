stock photo similar to POWDUH
POWDUH
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
write a review
POWDUH is a cannabis strain, bred by Umami Seed Co. Umami Seed Co genetics have won over 30 awards around the globe. Their strains include unparalleled flavor profiles, and high-performance varieties that enable cultivators to set themselves apart. POWDUH is a cross of Truffles x ZODA. The full lineage is (MacMints #4 x SeattleSoda) x (Zcai x SeattleSoda). Leave one of the first reviews on Leafly.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to POWDUHOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop POWDUH products near you
Similar to POWDUH near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—