Puffy Heads is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Puffy Heads is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and LHB. We are still learning about Puffy Heads's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puffy Heads, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Puffy Heads strain reviews(1)
c........1
September 16, 2024
Maybe I just got a bad batch but this stuff smokes like reg. Looks beautiful with orange terpenes but there isn't much of a scent. Vaped several bowls in my Pax and also tried two J's. Barely felt anything so I had to move on to a different strain.