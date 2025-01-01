Puffy Payton bx (backcross) is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Puffy Payton bx is grown by crossing Puffy Payton with itself. We are still learning about Puffy Payton bx's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Puffy Payton bx, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.