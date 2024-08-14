Puppy Breath reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Puppy Breath.
Puppy Breath strain effects
n........5
August 14, 2024
Really stanky/funky on more of the earthy side with hints of mud and wet grass and garlic. The effects come on pretty quick cerebrally then melt down into a nice body numbness this strain is perfect for my back and muscle pain. Wouldn’t recommend for a newbie this one is pretty potent
M........n
Yesterday
Pretty strong cerebral high while still keeping you grounded, helped with my stomach pain a lot.
d........4
September 2, 2024
