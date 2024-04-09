Purple Chocolate reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Purple Chocolate.
Purple Chocolate strain effects
Purple Chocolate strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Insomnia
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
April 9, 2024
Aroused
Energetic
Euphoric
The taste of chocolate is amazing. The feeling varies throughout the experience. It starts of as giggly, then task focused, and then a great night sleep. I will say that it is strong where a little slow waking up. As a meter this is 1 or 2 puffs.