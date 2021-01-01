Loading…
Purple Demon

No reviews or effects reported yet

Purple Demon is a marijuana strain. We’re still learning about the flavors and effects of Purple Demon. If you’ve smoked, dabbed or consumed this strain before, tell us about your experience by leaving a review.

Purple Demon effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

1 people told us about effects:
Headache
100% of people say it helps with headache
Insomnia
100% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
100% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
100% of people say it helps with anxiety

Purple Demon reviews2

