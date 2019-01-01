Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
From an anonymous breeder in Willapa Bay, Washington, comes Purple Moss, a cross between Big Stinky Purple, Russian Ghost Ruderalis, and Raymond Moss. Its deep purple buds and earthy flavors have hints of lavender and candy, and its effects lean toward a sedating high that leaves users relaxed on the couch.