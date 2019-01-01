ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Quasar

Quasar from Buddha Seeds out of Spain is a well-rounded hybrid that unifies both flavor and effect. Quasar grows rapidly with strong branching that helps support large, dense buds, and it has a fresh and minty flavor that is as welcoming as the high. The high may give you a strong sense of euphoria, leaving consumers in a state of curiosity and bliss. 

