Rainbow Puffy is a hybrid weed strain bred by Cannarado Genetics and part of their Puffy Payton release series. Rainbow Puffy is a potent cross of Puffy Payton and Rainbow Crushers. We are still learning about Rainbow Puffy's effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Rainbow Puffy, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.