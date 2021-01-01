Rainbow Reserve reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rainbow Reserve.
Rainbow Reserve effects
3 people reported 3 effects
- Feelings
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
33% of people report feeling euphoric
