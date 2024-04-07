Raspberry Gelato reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Raspberry Gelato.
Raspberry Gelato strain effects
Raspberry Gelato reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful
k........7
April 7, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
I always lean more sativa over indica, but I wanted to try it. Definitely made me aroused but also made me so relaxed and couch locked that I had to convince myself to do something about it. Great orgasm once we did though! You just gotta fuck through it. If you’re already tired, this strain will knock your ass out! Flavor was really good too.
S........m
January 25, 2024
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
Gelato x Pink Champagne Wonderful strain
m........7
Yesterday
Tingly
Anxious
Dry mouth
This shit sucks!
r........5
October 2, 2023
Creative
Relaxed
I just tried it and I felt a instant high . But it does make you sleep good also.
r........0
January 13, 2024
fun rlly deep smoke though I just feel like deeply high.