Razberry Lime Soda is a cannabis strain from Oakland, CA breeder Purple City Genetics. Razberry Lime Soda is a cross of (Koosh x Orange Diesel) x Razberry Gastank. Razberry Lime Soda is an indica hybrid with great bag appeal, and loud terps of tropical fruit and burnt rubber. Leave a review for this strain.
