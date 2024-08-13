Reba reviews
Reba strain effects
Reba strain helps with
- 66% of people say it helps with Depression
- 66% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Inflammation
d........8
August 13, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
This strain is great for an MS patient like me. It relieves my neurogenic pain unlike traditional pain medicine, also relaxes my muscles and stops the spasticity I like the screen because it is 50% CBD and 50% THC, which is a good for MS people so I gave this strain of five out of five because I like it you should give it a try!
c........e
6 days ago
Energetic
Focused
Relaxed
This strain is perfect for me. just the right boost of energy, helps me feel positive, relieves anxiety from past trauma and is great relief for my arthritis. unlike many strains it does not make me talkative it just makes me feel like what I think normal should be.