Red Widow reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Red Widow.

Avatar for dsp024
Member since 2019
didn't have a buzz for long...the flower received looked and tasted like commercial I used to get as a kid! not impressed
Avatar for Dragonlady76
Member since 2018
Major pain killer with a nice layer of slight numbness. Great for anxiety and I sleep very well with it. The table maxes out paranoia, but I didn’t have any.
Avatar for MurdafaceTexas
Member since 2017
I really like how this cannabis breaks up. A grinder really isn't necessary. Just squeeze a couple nice fluffy buds, and it breaks up perfectly to roll or load a bowl. The buds have A LOT of crystals, and I was lucky enough to of got the pick of the litter when it came to my supply, resulting in LAR...
Avatar for quaners
Member since 2016
this was my FAV when they sucked it at Moss Xng! I have ADD and OCD and anxiety and ALLLLL that went away.. or I have less of a $hit.. I didn't care! :-) I was energetic, happy, talkative, feeling no pain, and productive! I can walk and watch the sunset on the coast, clean my house (dancing IS a sid...
Avatar for Oldbudguru
Member since 2016
Just picked this up the other day. Interesting buzz felt energetic great for a nice walk through the forest.
Avatar for BlackWidowWitch
Member since 2016
One of my top five all time faves. Distinctive terpine profile and smooth high.
Avatar for Yonex420
Member since 2016
This was def not for me. all I experienced was a light head high more like an annoying headrush. it didn't relieve any pains or soreness nor did it give me couch lock,the munchies, or make me tired let alone sleepy. I was expecting a lot just because of the name ,but hey ,u live &amp; u learn.
