I really like how this cannabis breaks up. A grinder really isn't necessary. Just squeeze a couple nice fluffy buds, and it breaks up perfectly to roll or load a bowl. The buds have A LOT of crystals, and I was lucky enough to of got the pick of the litter when it came to my supply, resulting in LAR...
this was my FAV when they sucked it at Moss Xng! I have ADD and OCD and anxiety and ALLLLL that went away.. or I have less of a $hit.. I didn't care! :-) I was energetic, happy, talkative, feeling no pain, and productive! I can walk and watch the sunset on the coast, clean my house (dancing IS a sid...
This was def not for me. all I experienced was a light head high more like an annoying headrush. it didn't relieve any pains or soreness nor did it give me couch lock,the munchies, or make me tired let alone sleepy. I was expecting a lot just because of the name ,but hey ,u live & u learn.