Renegade Rx CBD

From Hesperides Genetics out of Washington State, Renegade Rx is a sativa-dominant CBD strain with a 3:2 CBD:THC ratio. This high-yielder was created by crossing a CBD New York Diesel female with a Vortex male. Diesel and sour fruit aromas make for this tasty strain that looks great.

