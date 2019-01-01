Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
From Hesperides Genetics out of Washington State, Renegade Rx is a sativa-dominant CBD strain with a 3:2 CBD:THC ratio. This high-yielder was created by crossing a CBD New York Diesel female with a Vortex male. Diesel and sour fruit aromas make for this tasty strain that looks great.