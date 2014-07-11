Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Im not a everyday advent smoker, but I use to be in my earlier years. so I can still take a blunt or two to the face and call it a good day.. And one of those good days happened today! I came across some RMH from a buddy of mine and he decided to roll a couple blunts the first, and use my King Kong...
Earthy and piney smelling flowers with a similar taste.
I vape using a Crafty.
I really enjoy Rocky Mountain High, it provides instant pain relief and is relaxing but you're able to keep focused.
Good to socialise with or have a chilled day/night in.
Found it to bring on a little anxiety if had to...
Rocky Mountain was a very smooth strain all around. The buds were thick and sticky with a dark green tint. Maybe it's just me but this strain smelled like coffee...which I can get behind. Smoking Rocky Mountain High was very pleasant due to how smooth it is. The effects are very uplifting yet mellow...