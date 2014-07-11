ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Rocky Mountain High reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Rocky Mountain High.

Reviews

21

Avatar for SweetMC81
Member since 2019
Love love love. Let me tell you. RMF and Rockytop OG will treat you right and have you in love.
Reported
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for BluApplez211
Member since 2019
Im not a everyday advent smoker, but I use to be in my earlier years. so I can still take a blunt or two to the face and call it a good day.. And one of those good days happened today! I came across some RMH from a buddy of mine and he decided to roll a couple blunts the first, and use my King Kong...
Reported
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for tstegall1216
Member since 2016
Earthy/citrus smells amazing some covered with fiery red hairs. Looks good, smells good, smokes good , and a good high.
Reported
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for BDuBBenny
Member since 2016
Earthy and piney smelling flowers with a similar taste. I vape using a Crafty. I really enjoy Rocky Mountain High, it provides instant pain relief and is relaxing but you're able to keep focused. Good to socialise with or have a chilled day/night in. Found it to bring on a little anxiety if had to...
Reported
Reported
feelings
CreativeEuphoricFocused
User uploaded image of Rocky Mountain HighUser uploaded image of Rocky Mountain HighUser uploaded image of Rocky Mountain HighUser uploaded image of Rocky Mountain High
Avatar for MrJane
Member since 2014
Rocky Mountain was a very smooth strain all around. The buds were thick and sticky with a dark green tint. Maybe it's just me but this strain smelled like coffee...which I can get behind. Smoking Rocky Mountain High was very pleasant due to how smooth it is. The effects are very uplifting yet mellow...
Reported
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for gorgegirl11
Member since 2015
yummy! helps with pain, stress, anxiety, and ptsd. highly recommend
Reported
Reported
feelings