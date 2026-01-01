Romegranate #1 is a fruit-forward hybrid bred by Tiki Madman, created from the flavorful pairing of Romeo × Pomegranate Zkittlez. This cultivar stands out for its vibrant terpene profile that blends sweet pomegranate, ripe berry, and tropical candy notes with subtle citrus undertones. The aroma is bright and sugary with a juicy fruit punch character, while the flavor follows through with smooth pomegranate sweetness layered over light candy and citrus zest. The high typically begins with a happy, euphoric cerebral lift that boosts mood and creativity before easing into a calm, relaxing body feel that stays smooth and balanced. With its bold fruit flavor and enjoyable hybrid effects, Romegranate #1 is a great choice for social sessions, creative activities, or a flavorful smoke any time of day. If you’ve tried Romegranate #1, leave a review and let others know what you think!