Sable Root
HybridTHC 28.4%CBD —
stock photo similar to Sable Root
Sable Root
SR
Hybrid
Sable Root potency is higher THC than average.
write a review
Sable Root is a versatile hybrid from Whole Flower/Find that delivers a smooth and balanced cannabis experience. With potent THC levels and a rich terpene profile, this strain offers welcoming uplift and calming body ease that makes it perfect for everyday enjoyment, relaxed social sessions, or unwinding at the end of the day. Its smooth, rounded flavor and mellow effects appeal to both seasoned consumers and folks looking for a dependable, flavorful hybrid. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.
Have feedback? suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Sable RootOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Sable Root products near you
Similar to Sable Root near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|In stock products near you
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—