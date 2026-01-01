Sable Root is a versatile hybrid from Whole Flower/Find that delivers a smooth and balanced cannabis experience. With potent THC levels and a rich terpene profile, this strain offers welcoming uplift and calming body ease that makes it perfect for everyday enjoyment, relaxed social sessions, or unwinding at the end of the day. Its smooth, rounded flavor and mellow effects appeal to both seasoned consumers and folks looking for a dependable, flavorful hybrid. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.