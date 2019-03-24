ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Safety Meeting reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Safety Meeting.

Avatar for Jbrent
Member since 2016
Grown in super soil this strain is straight up watermelon during flower. Once cured the watermelon is accented with diesel gas. Great for pain and anxiety with creative and uplifting effects. Thank you Miss Rose.
Reported
feelings
CreativeFocusedHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for vivaIasativa
Member since 2019
Great for pain relief
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTingly
Avatar for Lil_Bent
Member since 2019
Gas
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticFocusedGigglyHappy
