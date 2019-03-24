Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Safety Meeting.
Reviews
3
Jbrent
Member since 2016
Grown in super soil this strain is straight up watermelon during flower. Once cured the watermelon is accented with diesel gas. Great for pain and anxiety with creative and uplifting effects.
Thank you Miss Rose.